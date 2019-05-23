Redmi K20 official render shows gradient back and triple rear cameras

Redmi K20 is all set to make its debut in China on 28th May. Ahead of the phone’s official launch next week, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has now confirmed that the upcoming flagship device will come with a gradient finish.

An official image showcasing the Redmi K20 has been shared by the company on Weibo which showcases the gradient paint job with a heart-shaped pattern at the back. It also confirms the triple rear camera setup, placed vertically in the top-center location along with an LED flash.

Yesterday, the company confirmed that the smartphone will come equipped with a 7th-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 3P lens and has 7.2μm ultra-large pixels, offering 100% higher photo-sensitive area and 30% more accuracy than the previous generation scanner.

Prior to that, the company had confirmed that the Redmi K20 will come with a 48 MP primary camera along with support for 960 FPS slow-motion video recording. It is also confirmed to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Previous leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a 20 MP front-facing pop-up camera, which will enable the company to offer a notch-less display panel. It is rumored to come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED screen.

The smartphone was recently spotted on benchmarking portal AnTuTu, confirming that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Along with the Redmi K20, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone at the 28th May launch event.