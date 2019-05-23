Vivo NEX 2 smartphone is reportedly coming soon

Vivo introduced its NEX series for experimental smartphones a couple of years back and so far, the Chinese company has launched two models under it — Vivo NEX and Vivo NEX Dual Screen Edition. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the third smartphone — Vivo NEX 2.

The company’s executive took to Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform, and revealed that the Vivo NEX 2 will soon be launching in China. However, no specific timeline or information related to the upcoming smartphone were shared.

However, it’s almost certain that the phone will come with upgraded internals compared to its predecessor, the Vivo NEX Dual Screen Edition, which was launched in China in December last year. Vivo NEX Dual Screen comes with two displays with the front panel featuring a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and the second screen of 5.49-inch standard FHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adreno 630 GPU, coupled with 10 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and f/1.79 aperture lens and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There’s also a third 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The device runs on Android 9 One based FunTouch OS 4.5. It is fuelled by a 3500 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.