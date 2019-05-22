Microsoft removes listing of Huawei laptops from its online store

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Xilinx, and ARM cut off business ties with China-based Huawei because US President Donald Trump signed an executive order which bans US-based company from doing business with Huawei.

Now, it’s the turn of Microsoft which has suspended its business with Huawei. But unlike other companies which were for software or manufacturing, the impact of Microsoft pulling out is more towards the retail side. Microsoft has now removed the listing of Huawei MateBook X Pro from its online store.

However, Microsoft hasn’t made an official statement regarding whether it plans to block Windows 10 updates for Huawei laptops or will keep providing them. If Microsoft decides to stop licensing its software, it will be yet another huge setback for the company’s laptop business.

The move comes after President Trump signed an executive order giving the federal government the power to block US companies from buying foreign-made communication technology and services deemed a national security risk.

While the Chinese giant has been building its own smartphone processors and modems, it solely relies on Intel for laptop processors. However, the company’s executives hinted that Huawei has been stockpiling enough chips and other vital components to keep its business running for at least three months.

The development comes just a day after the US Commerce Department effectively delayed some of the consequences of the executive order by 90 days. During this period, Huawei will be able to purchase US-made goods for maintaining existing networks and provide software updates to existing devices.

Via