Xiaomi could soon launch Redmi Go 16 GB storage variant in India

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Go entry-level smartphone in the Indian market. The phone, costing Rs. 4,499, comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. Now, the company has teased the launch of the 16 GB storage variant in India.

The company has posted a tweet with the hashtag ‘#AapkiNayiDuniya’, which is the same hashtag used by the company for promoting the launch of Redmi Go 8 GB storage variant earlier this year. The teaser says ‘Zyada space=Zyada apps, Coming Soon’ in Hindi which translates to ‘More space=More apps’.

The teaser clearly hints that the company is planning to launch a new storage variant of Redmi Go which is most likely to come with 16 GB internal storage. Since it is an entry-level smartphone, it is unlikely to have increased RAM and will come with only 1 GB RAM.

As for the specifications, the phone features a 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, along with Adreno 308 GPU and 1 GB of RAM.

The device comes with 8 GB of internal storage. It also has 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage but that variant has not been launched in India.

In the camera department, the phone comes with 8 MP rear camera that supports Full HD video recording, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front side, it features a 5 MP snapper with HDR support, 1.12-micron pixels and, f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) that is specifically built for low-end devices. The phone drives power from a 3,000mAh battery.

