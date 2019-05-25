Redmi K20 smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC

Xiaomi’s Redmi is all set to launch its flagship smartphone, Redmi K20, on 28th May in China. Ahead of the launch, the company has been testing new features of the smartphone on social media. In the latest teaser, the company has confirmed the chipset.

The Redmi K20 is confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset. On the other hand, it’s already known that the Pro version of the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The SD730 octa-core processor comes with Kryo 470 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz. This is Qualcomm’s first chipset manufactured on Samsung’s 8nm LPP node. It packs Adreno 618 GPU which promises 25% increased performance over its predecessor. The chipset also comes with the latest generation Hexagon 688 DSP which includes Qualcomm’s new Tensor Accelerator units for machine learning inferencing.

Earlier, the company confirmed that the device will come equipped with a 7th-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 3P lens and has 7.2μm ultra-large pixels, offering 100% higher photo-sensitive area and 30% more accuracy than the previous generation scanner.

Redmi also revealed that the smartphone will have Game Turbo 2.0, a feature that aims to enhance the gaming experience of the user. Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has also confirmed that users will be able to respond to text messages during the gameplay using this mode.

Recently, the company shared a render of the smartphone’s back panel, confirming that the upcoming flagship device will come with a gradient paint job with a heart-shaped pattern at the back. It also confirms the triple rear camera setup, placed vertically in the top-center location along with an LED flash.

Prior to that, Redmi confirmed that the K20 will come with a 48 MP primary camera along with support for 960 FPS slow-motion video recording. It is also confirmed to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will come with a 20 MP front-facing pop-up camera, which will enable the company to offer a notch-less display panel.

The Redmi K20 is said to feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED screen. It was recently spotted on benchmarking portal AnTuTu, confirming that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Along with the Redmi K20, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone at the launch event.

