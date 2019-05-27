OnePlus 7 Pro starts receiving OxygenOS 9.5.4 update, includes camera improvements and system optimizations

OnePlus 7 Pro has started receiving the OxygenOS 9.5.4 update which includes the major camera fixes, and some system level optimizations. OnePlus 7 Pro is currently the company’s flagship smartphone featuring a 90Hz fluid AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, triple cameras with 48 MP main camera, and Warp Charge 30 for super fast charging.

The company has announced on the official OnePlus forum that the OxygenOS 9.5.4 and OxygenOS 9.5.5 updates are rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro in the EU and international markets (including India). The latest OxygenOS builds are essentially the same, however, one build is specifically for the EU region due to some recent regulations in the EU.

The new OxygenOS 9.5.4 update improves the image quality in HDR and low light. In addition to that, the update also improves white balance and focus issues. The update also improves system-level optimizations such as Double Tap to Wake, Ambient Display, optimizes audio delay with the Bluetooth headset while playing games, and general bug fixes and performance improvements.

“Thanks for the overwhelming amount of feedback we received both positive and constructive from users of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple camera, both from within the media and our own community. OnePlus is committed to building products for and with our users. We value your voice!”, the company said in its forum post.

The OxygenOS 9.5.4 update is available over-the-air (OTA) for all the users. To see if you’ve received the OTA update, check under the Settings -> System -> System Updates.

How to get OxygenOS 9.5.4 OTA update on OnePlus 7 Pro

Go to Settings -> System -> System Updates and let the phone check for the latest updates. Download the update and install.

