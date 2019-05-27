Sony Xperia 1 pre-order starts from tomorrow in China, releasing on 6th June

Sony, today, has officially confirmed the pre-order and release dates for Sony Xperia 1. Last week, Sony announced its flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 in China featuring a 4K HDR display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and triple rear cameras all being the major highlight of the phone.

The Xperia 1 will be up for pre-ordering from tomorrow and will be released on June 6. Users will be able to pre-book the phone starting from tomorrow at 10:00 AM and the shipments of the pre-ordered units will begin at 10:00 on June 6.

For the pricing, the Sony Xperia 1 is priced at 6,299 Yuan in China which is equivalent to the US $913. It will be available in four color variants – Fog Gray, Night Black, Snow White, and Purple. Sony will begin the sales of the Xperia in the US on July 12

To summarize the features and specs of the phone, the Xperia 1 is the top-of-the-line Android smartphone featuring a 6.5-inch 4K HDR CinemaWide OLED display (3840 x 1644 pixels) protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. The phone is fuel by 3,300 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For imaging, the Xperia 1 offers tri-camera setup, 12 MP Dual Pixel PDAF + 12 MP Telephoto 2X optical zoom + 12 MP Superwide angle and supports 5-axis OIS. On the front side, the phone carries an 8 MP selfie camera.