Redmi K20 appears on Geekbench ahead of its launch tomorrow

Xiaomi-backed Redmi has scheduled a launch event in China tomorrow, i.e. on 28th May where the company will be launching its much-awaited Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones.

We already know what to expect from the upcoming phone thanks to various teasers from the company. Now, just a day before the launch, the Redmi K20 has been spotted on Geekbench, confirming the smartphone’s key specifications which were leaked earlier.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset and is powered by 6 GB of RAM. In the single-core test, the phone scored 2,569 points while in the multi-core test, it scored 7,096 points.

Previously, the company confirmed that the smartphone will come equipped with a 7th-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the design, the phone will have a gradient paint job with a heart-shaped pattern at the back.

The image of the phone shared by the company confirmed the triple rear camera setup, placed vertically in the top-center location along with an LED flash. There will be a 48 MP primary camera along with support for 960 FPS slow-motion video recording.

Along with the Geekbench listing of Redmi K20, the retail photos of the Redmi K20 Pro have also leaked online, which confirms the rumors. It will come with an OLED panel with UD fingerprint scanner, a 4000 mAh battery with 27W charging and a triple shooter with a 48 MP main camera.

The pricing and availability information of the Redmi K20, as well as the Pro model of the same, will be revealed tomorrow at a launch event at 2 PM local time in China.