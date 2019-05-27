Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone launched in India for ₹39,999
Earlier this year, Xiaomi-backed Black Shark launched its third gaming smartphone — Black Shark 3 in the company’s home market of China. Today, at an event in New Delhi, the company finally launched the Black Shark 2 in the Indian market.
The smartphone is the successor of the Black Shark Helo that was launched last year. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED pressure sensitivity display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 43.5ms input latency. The display is HDR-enabled and covers the DCI-P3 color space.
To ensure that the colors stay accurate, there are four ambient light color sensors that help a dedicated image processor monitor environment and adjust the screen accordingly. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset.
It comes with a feature called Magic Press that lets the user customize the touch controls on the screen as well as the pressure sensitivity of the two sides of the screen. It features a big Liquid Cool 3.0 vapor chamber cooling system that promises 14°C lower chipset temperature. It also comes with a Cooling Case add-on with a fan that helps dissipate even more heat.
The device comes in three variants — 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB of RAM and two options in terms of internal storage — 128 GB and 256 GB. However, in India, only two variants are launched — 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. It also features the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor.
Coming to the camera department, the device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0. Under its hood, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.
Gamers can enjoy the live stream from other gamers using the Live Stream Mode, or host the same using Host Mode. The Black Shark 2 is priced at ₹39,999 for the 6 GB RAM model while the 12 GB RAM model costs ₹49,999. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart in India, with sales starting from 12 PM on June 4th.
Black Shark 2 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 640 GPU
- RAM: 6/12 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.39-inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, input latency of 43.5ms, pressure sensitive
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture + 12 MP telephoto secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom
- Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0
- Internal Storage: 128/256 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port
- Other: In-display, Fingerprint Scanner, Magic Press, Liquid Cooling 3.0
- Colors: Shadow Black, Frozen Silver, and Mirage Blue
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 27W fast charging
Black Shark 2 Pricing and Availability in India
- Pricing of 6 GB + 128 GB version: ₹39,999
- Pricing of 12 GB + 256 GB version: ₹49,999
- Availability: From 4th June via Flipkart