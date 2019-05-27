Oppo Reno Z with 6.4-inch FHD+ waterdrop display and dual rear cameras goes official

Last month, at a launch event in China, Oppo launched its all-new Oppo Reno smartphone lineup. After launching the Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition, and Reno 5G, the company has today launched the Oppo Reno Z smartphone. Unlike the other Reno series smartphones, this one doesn’t come with the pop-up selfie camera module.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel that comes with a waterdrop notch and 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ screen resolution. The phone also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Reno Z comes powered by the 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset — same as the Oppo Reno standard edition. The phone also comes in a single configuration with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the device comes equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch at the top of the phone’s display uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone, which runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0, is powered by a 3950 mAh capacity non-removable battery with Oppo’s own 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

The Oppo Reno Z will come in two color options — Ocean Green and Jet Black. The phone, priced at EUR 190 (approx. Rs. 14,800), will go on sale starting next month in Europe. There’s no information available regarding the phone’s availability in other markets.

Oppo Reno Z Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ waterdrop display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution

6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ waterdrop display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution Rear Camera: Dual camera – 48 MP + 5 MP

Dual camera – 48 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, NFC, and a USB Type-C port

Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, NFC, and a USB Type-C port Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Ocean Green and Jet Black

Ocean Green and Jet Black Battery: 3950 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability