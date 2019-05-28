Redmi Go 16 GB storage model launched in India for ₹4,799
Xiaomi was teasing the launch of its Redmi Go smartphone with more storage for some time now and the company has finally taken to Twitter to announce the availability of the 16 GB storage variant of its entry-level Android Go handset.
Earlier, the company had launched the 8 GB storage model of the smartphone and now the 16 GB storage model is also available for purchase through online as well as offline stores. Apart from the change in storage capacity, everything else remains the same.
The smartphone features a 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, along with Adreno 308 GPU and 1 GB of RAM and 8/16 GB of storage.
In the camera department, the phone comes with 8 MP rear camera that supports Full HD video recording, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front side, it features a 5 MP snapper with HDR support, 1.12-micron pixels and, f/2.2 aperture.
Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) that is specifically built for low-end devices. The phone is powered by a 3000 mAh battery that is claimed to provide a standby time up to 10 days.
While the previously launched 8 GB model is priced at Rs. 4,499, the newly launched 16 GB storage model is priced just Rs. 300 more and costs Rs. 4,799, maintaining the price tag of under Rs. 5,000.
Redmi Go Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core chipset
- RAM: 1 GB
- Operating System: Android Oreo (Go Edition)
- Display: 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution
- Rear Camera: 8 MP supporting full HD video recording, real-time filters, and smart scene detection
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2
- Internal Storage: 8/16 GB
- External Storage: Yes, via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price of 8 GB storage: Rs. 4,499
- Price of 16 GB storage: Rs. 4,799
- Availability: Now available via online and offline stores