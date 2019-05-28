Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone to launch in India next month

Nubia, which is a sub-brand of China-based ZTE, got announced for the global markets and the company has now confirmed that the phone is all set to launch in India next month. The phone was announced in China last month.

It flaunts a 6.65-inch Full HD+ ultra wide-screen HDR AMOLED display which offers 90Hz refresh rate and 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

The phone comes with a liquid cooling system which the company says is inspired by gaming PCs. The Red Magic 3 smartphone is also touted as the world’s first smartphone with an active cooling system that also integrates a fan. It increases the effective heat transfer capability of the device by a significant margin and as a result, claims to improve the overall performance.

The device comes in three RAM and storage versions — 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB. We are not yet sure which variant will make it to India. As for the camera configuration, the device comes with a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling.

In the software department, the phone runs Android 9 Pie OS. It also comes with Red Magic Game Space 2.0 which is a gaming-focused dashboard allowing users to organize and quick-launch games, fine-tune performance settings and fan speeds.

The smartphone has dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies that create a cinematic soundscape. It is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W quick charging as well. The company claims that the phone can play a game for one hour with a quick 10-minute charge.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone will come in Black, Flame Red, Camouflage and Red with Blue Gradient colors. It will go on sale in China from 3rd May and will eventually enter the Indian market.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Specifications