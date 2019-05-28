After launching the Vivo Y17, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has now launched a new Y-series smartphone in the Indian market — Vivo Y15.

The smartphone features a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch on top. It offers 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. It is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that allows you to expand the storage up to 128 GB.

In the camera department, the device features a triple camera array on the back panel. It consists of an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 13 MP primary sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the handset features a 16 MP snapper with AI Super Wide-Angle Camera and has a 120-degree field of view support and f/2.0 aperture.

Coming to the software, it is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch custom interface on top. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery which unfortunately doesn’t support any kind of fast charging.

The Vivo Y15 is priced at Rs. 15,990 and comes in two color options — Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red. The device is currently listed as ‘Out of Stock’ but the exact launch date is not yet.

Vivo Y15 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Fun Touch OS 9

Android 9.0 Pie with Fun Touch OS 9 Display: 6.35-inch LCD HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution

6.35-inch LCD HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution Rear Camera: 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens + 13 MP f/2.2 primary sensor + 2 MP depth sensor

8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens + 13 MP f/2.2 primary sensor + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera

16 MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red

Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red Battery: 5000 mAh

Vivo Y15 Pricing and Availability in India