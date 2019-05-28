Earlier this month, at an event in Spain, Asus launched its flagship smartphone of the year — Asus Zenfone 6. Now, at the Computex 2019 in Taipei, the company has introduced Zenfone 6 Edition 30 smartphone, a limited-edition 30th Anniversary version, which comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

On the back panel, the smartphone features the iconic Zen-inspired concentric-circle patterning in Matte Black, covered with ergonomic 3D-curved glass. It also has a distinctive embossed Edition 30 logo on the back panel.

Apart from the memory configuration, the rest of the phone’s specifications remains the same. It comes with a 6.46-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display which also supports HDR10 and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and this version comes with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. For security, the phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In this one, the company has adopted the flip camera mechanism. The phone comes equipped with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 main camera and a 13-megapixel 125-degree ultra-wide camera along with a dual-LED flash. The same setup doubles up for the front-facing camera as well.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s newly revamped ZenUI 6 custom interface. It is powered by a larger 5000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging technology.

Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ZenUI 6

Android 9 Pie with ZenUI 6 Display: 6.46-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness, HDR10, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.46-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness, HDR10, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Camera: 48 MP flip camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13 MP secondary camera with 125-degree ultra-wide lens, f/2.4 aperture

48 MP flip camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13 MP secondary camera with 125-degree ultra-wide lens, f/2.4 aperture Internal Storage: 512 GB

512 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint sensor, 5-magnet stereo speaker, Dual NXP TFA9874 smart amp

Fingerprint sensor, 5-magnet stereo speaker, Dual NXP TFA9874 smart amp Colors: Midnight Black and Twilight Silver

Midnight Black and Twilight Silver Battery: 5000mAh with QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability