Redmi, the brand that recently split from the parent company Xiaomi, has today launched its much-awaited Redmi K20 smartphone in China. The phone is a cheaper variant of the company’s flagship Redmi K20 Pro smartphone launched at the same event.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

The phone comes with an improved seventh-generation under-display fingerprint sensor for better security. The device is packed with 6 GB of RAM and offers two variants in terms of internal storage — 64 GB and 128 GB with UFS 2.1 technology.

In the camera department, it features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens. It also comes with an 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and a 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, you get a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling. For the front facing camera, the company has adopted the trendy pop-up mechanism. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Hi-Fi audio chip. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi K20 comes in two colors — Flame Red and Glacier Blue. The 6 GB + 64 GB model is priced at 1,999 Yuan (~$289) while the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs 2,099 Yuan (~$303). The phone is now available for order in China and will start shipping from 6th June.

Redmi K20 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 4 8 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens + 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture + 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture

4 Front Camera: 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Flame Red and Glacier Blue

Flame Red and Glacier Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability