Yesterday, we reported that Oppo could launch its all-new Oppo Reno smartphone series in the Indian market on 28th May. Well, we now have confirmed news about that. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch of Oppo Reno series in India on 28th May.

So far, the company has launched three devices in this series — Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition, and Reno 5G. However, only two of them will make it to India — Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition.

The Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s also side-swing selfie camera that houses a 16 MP sensor. The phone is powered by a 3765 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Reno 10X Zoom Edition features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ notchless AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It packs up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 and is powered by a 4065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, and CAF. It also features a 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture and an 8 MP 120-degree Ultra Wide Lens. On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP sensor with LED flash.