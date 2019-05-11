Vivo Y3 mid-range smartphone’s specifications leaked online

Vivo has been quite active when it comes to launching smartphones. After launching a few phones in the past couple of months, the company is now gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in China, dubbed as Vivo Y3.

Ahead of the launch, the phone’s specifications have surfaced online as well as its press render. The leaked image shows the smartphone in a pink-ish color which the company is calling Peach Powder. The phone will also come in Peacock Blue color as well.

As for the specifications, the Vivo Y3 will feature a a 6.35-inch HD+ touchscreen display with a waterdrop notch on top. The display will come with support for 1544 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The phone will come packed with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. On the back side, there will be a triple rear camera sensor consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, the device will come with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The plastic-bodied smartphone will come with a microUSB port, along with the usual set of connectivity options.

It will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery but there’s no information about fast charging support. As for the software, we expect the phone to be running Android 9 Pie and a custom FunTouch OS user interface. There are rumors suggesting that the Vivo Y3 could be priced around 1,400 yuan, about $205.

Meanwhie, the China-based company is reportedly gearing up to launch another Y-series smartphone in the Indian market — Vivo Y15. As per the report, it could be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.

