Asus Zenfone 6 image leak shows notchless display and slider design

Asus is all set for a launch event in Valencia, Spain on 16th May where the company will be launching its next-generation Zenfone-series smartphone — Asus Zenfone 6. Ahead of the phone’s launch, a few images of the smartphone have leaked online.

The leaked images of the Asus Zenfone 6 confirms that the smartphone will come with a notchless display. While most smartphones with no-notch display come with a pop-up selfie camera design, the Taiwanese company has opted for slider design.

To access the front-facing camera, the user will need to slide the phone down. The slider hoses a dual front-facing camera setup that consists of a standard sensor and a wide-angle lens. Sliding the phone up revealed a large speaker grill, and the phone will reportedly come with speaker tuned by Harman Kardon.

The images also show that the glass-built device will also have dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging on the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

So far, the company has confirmed that the Zenfone 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor. It will come with a Dual SIM card slot and a dedicated microSD slot for expanding the storage capacity.

Rumors indicate that the primary camera sensor will be of 48 megapixels. The phone is expected to feature a Full HD+ display and will come packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the software department, the smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and will have its custom user interface on top. While the phone’s battery capacity is not yet known, it is said to come with support for 18W fast charging.