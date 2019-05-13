Reliance Jio renews Prime membership for all its subscribers for free

Reliance Jio has become one of the leading telecom network operator in India in just a couple of years. The company, which started operations in 2016, is among the leading operators because of low tariff, cheap data costs, and multiple additional benefits and offers.

The company had introduced Prime membership for its users that offers additional data and free access to the whole suite of Jio apps. Reliance Jio has now extended the Prime subscription for one more year for all of its existing customers.

Normally, the Prime membership for the Jio users costs Rs. 99 per year. To check whether your Prime membership is auto-renewed or not, open the My Jio app and go to My Plans section. If your Prime membership has been auto-renewed, you will receive a message stating “Your request to avail free JioPrime membership for a year has been registered successfully. You can now enjoy JioPrime benefits for another year. Thank You!”

Meanwhile, Jio is all set to launch its GigaFiber FTTH service in 1,600 cities after a successful beta test in selected cities. Reliance Jio announced Jio GigaFiber service last year and had started taking registrations for the same in August 2018. As per the reports, it will also add telephone and TV services in the coming three months when the service will be launched commercially.

Also, Reliance Jio is said to be working to launch a “Super App” which will offer more than 100 services through a single application. It is planning to bring different services like payments, bookings, e-store and more with its new application.