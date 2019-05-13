Realme X official render shared online ahead of the launch

Ahead of the launch of Realme X smartphone in China on 15th May, the company’s official page of Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo has shared a poster that reveals the phone’s design.

It confirms that the smartphone will come with a notch-less display and a pop-up front-facing camera. The render shows the smartphone in two color options — Blue and White, both using a gradient finish.

Through teasers, the company has already confirmed a few features of the smartphone, including the in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme said that it uses a next-gen sensor that increases the fingerprint sensor area by 44 percent.

Previously, the company had revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor on the back panel with Nightscape mode for low-light imaging.

The TENAA listing of Realme X confirms that the phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ notchless display and is powered by a 3680 mAh battery. Under the hood, it packs a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor which is expected to be Snapdragon 710, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

The 48 MP rear camera sensor is coupled with a 5 MP sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It will be running ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is expected to be powered by a 3680 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Realme 3 Pro will also get launched in China at the same launch event. However, it will be carrying a different name — Realme X Youth Edition. We will know the pricing and availability of both these phones when they get launched in a couple of days.

