Realme X to come with next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor

Realme is launching its upcoming smartphone Realme X at a launch event in China on 15th May. This marks the first time a Realme smartphone won’t be making its debut in India. Recently, the phone’s full specifications were leaked online.

Now, the company has confirmed that the Realme X will come with an in-display fingerprint sesor and will be using the next-generation optical sensor. The advantage of this next-gen sensor is that it increases the fingprint sensort area by 44 percent.

Previously, the company had revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor on the back panel. The camera will also come with the company’s feature Nightscape mode for low-light imaging.

The updated TENAA listing of Realme X confirms that the phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ notchless display and is powered by a 3680 mAh battery. Under the hood, it packs a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

The 48 MP rear camera sensor is coupled with a 5 MP sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It will be running ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is expected to be powered by a 3680 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Along with the Realme X, the company will also be launching the Realme X Lite with model number RMX1851. This is actually the renamed version of the Realme 3 Pro for the Chinese market, which was launched in India last month.