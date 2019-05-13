Huawei has silently launched the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) smartphone, which as the name suggests, is the successor of the Huawei Y9 Prime (2018). It also marks the company’s second smartphone to come with a pop-up front-facing camera after Huawei P Smart Z.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and 391ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core chipset coupled with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

It comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. As for the camera configuration, it features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 16 MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth-sensing unit.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up shooter for taking selfies and video calling. The device runs EMUI 9 user interface based on Android 9 Pie operating system and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The phone measures 77.3 x 163.5 x 8.8 mm and weighs 196.8 grams. It will be available in three color options — Black, Green, and Blue. The company has not yet announced pricing and availability details.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor

4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9 on top

6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP f/1.8 + 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens + 2 MP f/2.4 depth-sensing

16 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Black, Green, and Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Pricing & Availability