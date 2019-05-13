Apple iPhone XR successor to come with two new color options

Last year, along with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Apple also released a so-called budget smartphone — Apple iPhone XR. One of the highlights of the phone is that it offers a wide range of color options to choose from.

According to a new report, the US-based company is now planning to change the color options for the upcoming iPhone XR successor. Apple is expected to replace the Coral and Blue colors with a new Green color and a Lavender-ish color.

However, a render of the alleged iPhone XR surfaced online a few days ago which shows the smartphone in four colors — Blue, Red, Yellow, and White. It’s good to see that brand such as Apple is moving away from the usual Black and White offering and is experimenting with the color options.

The renders of the phone show a dual camera module on the back panel with a square bump in the top-left corner. However, the front half remains unchanged and will have the same screen size — 6.1-inch along with the same overall dimensions.

Current-generation iPhone XR is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset. It features a notched Liquid Retina LCD display that measures 6.1-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels. The phone features a 12 MP camera at the back that has an f/1.8 aperture and also supports IOS.

At the front, you get a 7 MP TrueDepth camera for taking selfies and video calling that has an f/2.2 aperture. It runs on the latest iOS 12 and the battery on iPhone XR last up to 1.5 hours longer than the battery on last year’s iPhone 8 Plus and it also supports wireless charging.

Source