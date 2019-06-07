Vivo teases a new Z-series smartphone launch in India

Vivo, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has shared a few teasers related to the company’s new Z-series smartphone launch in the Indian market. The teaser says that the phone is coming soon but has not revealed which model will be launched.

Given that the company recently launched the Vivo Z5x smartphone in the Chinese market, there’s a possibility that Vivo could launch the same smartphone in India. The company has shared different teasers with words “Horizon”, “ZigZag”, “Pizza Topping”, “Breeze”, and “Puzzle” but every word has the letter “Z” missing from it.

The Vivo Z5x features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone is offered in four variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 custom interface.

In the camera department, it comes with a 16 MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, an 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

