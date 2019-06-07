HTC could launch U19e smartphone at July 11 launch event in Taiwan

HTC has announced that it is holding a launch event in Taiwan on 11th July. While the event invite does not mention the device name, it does include a letter ‘e’, which hints at the launch of HTC U19e smartphone.

The phone is rumored to be the ‘HTC 2Q7A100’ that surfaced on AnTuTu and Geekbench back in April. The listing revealed that the phone will come with a 6-inch Full HD+ notchless display with 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box.

Earlier, the phone got certified by Taiwan’s NCC which had revealed that it will come with a no-notch design and possibly dual front-facing cameras. It is also said to feature dual rear cameras and a 3,930mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

Since the phone has an ‘e’ moniker attached to its name, it is likely that this smartphone will be a low-powered variant of the flagship HTC U19 device, which could get launched later this year powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Currently, there’s no information available about the phone’s pricing or availability. However, those details will be clear once the phone gets launched during the launch event on June 11th. While the launch event is in India, there’s no clear information about the phone’s launch market.

