Vivo Y12 with triple rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery to soon go on sale in India

Vivo recently launched two new Y-series smartphones in the Indian market — Vivo Y15 and Vivo Y17. Now, the company is reportedly all set to launch yet another Y series smartphone in India — Vivo Y12.

As per the report, the Vivo Y12 will be available for purchase in the Indian market through offline stores from this week itself. It will come in two variants — one with 4 GB RAM and another with 6 GB RAM. While the 4 GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 11,990, the 6 GB RAM model costs Rs. 12,990.

In terms of design, the phone looks similar to the Vivo Y15 and Y17. The smartphone will come featuring a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a waterdrop notch and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The 4 GB RAM model will pack 32 GB internal storage while the 6 GB RAM variant will have 64 GB of internal storage. It will also have a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Interestingly, the smartphone will come with a triple camera setup on the back panel, consisting of 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors along with an LED flash. On the front side, the device will have an 8 MP AI-backed selfie snapper.

Just like other recently launched Vivo smartphones, this one too will come running Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s FunTouch OS on top. The phone will be powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery and will have support for reverse charging.

The company has not yet officially launched the smartphone in India but given that it will go on sale in the coming days, the official announcement should happen anytime now.

