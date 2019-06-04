Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro confirmed to launch in India in mid-July

Xiaomi has been trolling OnePlus 7 series smartphones and is teasing the launch of Redmi’s flagship smartphones — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. In the latest teaser, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the phones will get launched in India in six weeks.

This means that smartphones will get launched in mid-July. Interestingly, both the phones will carry the same name — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and will not be rebranded to Poco. This now begs the question about the future of Poco branding.

While there is no information available about the phone’s pricing in the Indian market, we are expecting the company to price the phones aggressively, as Xiaomi usually does. This will help the company compete against the newly launched flagship devices such as OnePlus 7 and Asus Zenfone 6, which is set to debut in India later this month.

In China, the pricing of the Redmi K20 starts at 1,999 yuan which roughly converts to Rs. 20,000 while the pricing of Redmi K20 Pro starts at 2,499 yuan, roughly Rs. 25,000. If the Indian pricing for these devices is similar to the Chinese pricing, then the Redmi K20 series will pose a major threat to the newly launched flagship smartphones.

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. It has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear camera setup and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Also Read: After Oppo, Xiaomi shows off a smartphone with under-display camera technology

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. This one also has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear cameras and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Source