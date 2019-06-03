Huawei is caught up in the middle of the US-China trade war and is going through the worst time. There are rumors suggesting that the company is pausing the production of its smartphones. Despite the rumors, the company is all set to launch a new smartphone in China on 5th June.

The Chinese giant has shared a few official teaser posters of the upcoming Huawei Maimang 8 smartphone, which reveals some of the key specs of the device. The same smartphone is also expected to get launched as the Huawei Mate 30 Lite in other markets.

The teaser poster reveals that the smartphone will feature a 6.21-inch display with a waterdrop notch. While the exact chipset is not yet known, the device will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup, aligned vertically in the top-left corner. It will have a 24 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP AI camera sensors.

Its predecessor, Huawei Maimang 7 was powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core chipset and based on that, we expect the phone to pack Kirin 700-series processor. It will most likely be powered by the same Kirin 710 SoC.

From the images, it’s clear that the Huawei Maimang 8 smartphone will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. As for the interface, it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. We expect the smartphone to run Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 OS and come with GPU Turbo technology for enhancing the graphics performance.