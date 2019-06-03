Xiaomi ‘trolls’ OnePlus 7 Pro with teaser of its upcoming Redmi K20 series in India

Just hours after OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphones in the Indian market — OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, Xiaomi started trolling the company and teased its upcoming “Flagship Killer 2.0” smartphone — the Redmi K20.

Now, Redmi has launched both the smartphones in the Chinese market — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and both the devices are gearing up to get launched in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has started a new marketing campaign which again takes on the OnePlus 7 series.

Xiaomi has put up billboards of the upcoming Redmi K20 series smartphones next to the billboards of the OnePlus 7 series smartphones. Taking a dig at new OnePlus phones, the billboard ads of Redmi K20 series reads: “Starkly superior to the latest one!

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD and Global Vice President also shared the images of these billboard ads and shared in on Twitter. The same tweet contains a message that reads: “Starkly superior to the latest one!” +1 if you liked these punny ads!”. He also mentions that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are coming soon in the Indian market.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. It has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear camera setup and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. This one also has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear cameras and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Source