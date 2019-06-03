Airtel Infinity postpaid plan users get unlimited access to ZEE5 content

Airtel and ZEE5, which have already partnered, has today announced that they have further strengthened their strategic partnership to enable digital content experience for Airtel mobile users under its #AirtelThanks program.

As a part of this new offering, all the Airtel Platinum customers will now get unlimited complimentary access to ZEE5’s content catalog as part of their plan benefits. All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for this exclusive benefit.

Commenting on this, Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, said:

“#AirtelThanks has received a phenomenal response and we are delighted to bring ZEE5’s exciting content to our Platinum customers as part of the value proposition. We will continue to expand our ecosystem of partners to enable a differentiated experience for our customers.”

Manish Aggarwal, business head, ZEE5 India, said:

“This partnership is in line with our growth strategy as it is a crucial step towards fulfilling our aim to offer new and exciting content. It will strengthen our reach by the potential proliferation of ZEE5 premium content to a wider and new set of audience.”

ZEE5 has an extensive digital content library which includes the Video on Demand (VOD) network content along with the recently launched ZEE5 Originals, Movies, TV Shows, Music Videos, Lifestyle shows, Kids shows, and Plays.

It has more than 1 lakh hours of on-demand content and 70+ live TV channels. With over 3,500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 brings vast content offerings. It offers features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback, and Voice Search.