Xiaomi Mi 9T confirmed to launch on June 12

Xiaomi-backed Redmi recently launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in China. Now, it is being said that the Redmi K20 could get launched in other markets under a new branding on Xiaomi Mi 9T. Before releasing more details, the company has confirmed the launch date of Mi 9T.

The launch event of the Xiaomi Mi 9T is scheduled to take place on 12th June, however, the company has not revealed where the launch event will take place. Through its official Twitter account, the company tweeted, “Only 10 days left! The new #Mi9 member will launch on June 12th! Are you ready for more innovation for everyone from #Mi9T? #PopUpInStyle.”

Recently, the upcoming Mi 9T smartphone was listed in Bulgaria under the model number MZB7724EU, which is said to be the official Euro model of the Mi 9T. The listing indicated a price tag of 649 Lev, which is roughly €333 for the 6GB + 64GB variant.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be launched in India in six weeks. The announcement confirms that both the phones will launch in India under its original names.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. It has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear camera setup and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. This one also has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear cameras and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

