Nokia 6.2 expected to cost Rs. 18,999 in India, could launch on 6th June

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia brand, has scheduled a launch event in India on 6th June. While the company has not revealed what it plans to launch, many reports indicate that the Nokia 6.2 will get launched in India.

The report also suggests that the pricing of the Nokia 6.2 in India will start at Rs. 18,999. For the uninitiated, the Nokia 6.2 is said to be the re-branded model of the Nokia X71 smartphone which was recently launched in China.

The Nokia X71 is the company’s first smartphone to come with a punch-hole cut-out on top of the display for housing the front-facing camera sensor. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, along with Adreno 512 GPU.

The smartphone packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for expanding storage up to 256GB. In the camera department, the phone features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8 MP secondary ultra wide-angle secondary sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Being a part of the Android One program, the smartphone runs a near-stock version of Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 3500 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology.

Nokia X71 (Nokia 6.2) Specifications