It’s already known that Xiaomi is working on its next-generation Mi Band fitness tracker. After the images of the Mi Band 4 were leaked online, Xiaomi has now confirmed that the Mi Band 4 fitness tracker will be launched on 11th June in China.

The Mi Band 4, which will be the successor of the Mi Band 3, will ditch the monochrome display and will instead come with a color display panel. The company has also confirmed that the device will have a bigger capacity battery.

A recent leak showed the OLED color screen with a large display area on the fitness tracker. It also showed the heart rate sensor and a charging connector on the back, which is different from the earlier bands which had a charging connector on the bottom.

As per the Bluetooth certification, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will come in two variants, carrying model numbers XMSH08HM and XMSH07HM. Both of them will have Bluetooth 5.0 support while the XMSH08HM model will also come with NFC support.

It is said that the wearable device will be powered by a 135 mAh battery instead of the 110 mAh battery found in its predecessor. As for the pricing, the next-gen Mi Band is expected to start at 199 Yuan, which is roughly $28. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait till the company officially launches the Mi Band 4.