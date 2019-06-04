Google Maps introduces local bus schedule, live train status and mixed mode commute suggestions in India

Google seems to be focusing more on developing its Google Maps platform. The company recently released features like AR Navigation, speed limits, and speed traps. Continuing the case, Google has today announced that it will be offering three new features in India.

The newly announced three features for Google Maps in India include Bus travel times from live traffic, live train status for Indian Railways trains, and mixed-mode commute suggestions.

Bus schedule based on traffic

With this new feature addition, Google Maps users will be able to view bus travel times based on live traffic. It uses Google’s live traffic data and public bus schedules to calculate delays and provide accurate travel times.

The feature, launching first in India, is aimed at enabling commuters to know how long the bus trip will take when factoring in live traffic conditions. This feature is now live in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Mysore, Coimbatore, and Surat.

To use this, the users will have to enter their starting location and destination, then tap the transit tab. The results for bus travel times from live traffic will indicate the time in green when the bus is running on time or red when the bus is delayed.

Live status for long-distance trains

This feature will help users to know when their train is going to arrive by indicating the real-time live running status. Users can search for the starting location and destination as well as starting station and destination to see a list of trains between the routes.

Users will be able to easily see the real-time status, and whether any of them are delayed, right inside Google Maps. The company says that the feature was developed in partnership with the Where is My Train app that Google had acquired last year.

Mixed-mode commute suggestions

In the public transport tab on Google Maps for Android, the company will tell users when taking a journey that combines auto-rickshaw and public transport is a good option. It will also indicate how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from.

Users will also be able to see the rickshaw meter estimate and departure times for their transit connection. Initially, this mixed-mode commute suggestion feature will be available for Delhi and Bangalore and will be rolling out to more cities later.