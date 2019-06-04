Infinix Xband 3 fitness tracker launched in India for Rs. 1,599

Infinix, the company known for making smartphones, has today launched a fitness tracker named Infinix Xband 3 (XB03) in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs. 1,599 and is now available for purchase through online marketplace Flipkart.

The device comes with a 0.96-inch TFT LCD display with 160 x 80 pixels screen resolution. The color screen displays icons for different functions such as step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data. The company says that the fitness tracker also lets the user monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, and blood pressure levels.

Other features of the Xband 3 include Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Weather, Smartphone Notifications (Call, Calendar, Text Notifications, App Alerts), Sedentary Reminder, and Music Control, among others.

The fitness band is IP67 rated for water resistance against accidental splashes and dust. For connectivity, the device comes with support for Bluetooth 4.1 and can be connected to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later.

It also comes with a feature called Shutter function that lets users capture images by remotely controlling the phone’s camera. The device packs PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate and blood pressure tracking and 3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise, and sleep tracking.

The Infinix Xband 3 comes powered by a 90 mAh battery which the company promises provides up to 10 days of battery life and 20 days of standby. As per the company, the strap is made of soft TPU material and the device can hold up to 7 Days of workout data.