OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition to go on sale in India from June 14

OnePlus, the China-based premium smartphone maker recently launched the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The phone was announced in three color options — Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue, and Almond.

While the Mirror Gray edition went on sale on 17th May, the Nebula Blue color option was available for purchase from 28th May. Now, the company is finally making the Almond color options available in India and will go on sale from 14th June.

The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition will come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It will be available for purchase through Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other authorized OnePlus outlets across the country.

The smartphone can be pre-booked from today, i.e. June 7th, for a price of Rs. 2000 in all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Reliance Digital, My Jio Store, Croma, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and Vijay Sales.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 3120 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, 800nits display, and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company likes to call “Screen Unlock”.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor. It is coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. It packs up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage that uses UFS 3.0 technology. Just like other flagship smartphones, this one too comes with 10 layers Liquid Cooling System.

In the camera department, it comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS as a primary camera sensor. It is accompanied by an 8 MP f/2.4 aperture secondary sensor with 3X Optical Zoom and OIS. There’s also a third ultra-wide sensor of 16 MP that supports a 117-degree field of view.

The smartphone has Dual Stereo Speakers that offer Dolby Atmos sound. It is running OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge and is claimed to provide up to 48% of battery juice within 20 minutes.

