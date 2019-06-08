Samsung Galaxy Note 10 tipped to launch on 10th August

After launching the Galaxy S10 series smartphone a few months back, South Korea-based Samsung is now all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone in the coming months. Ahead of the launch, lots of leaks and rumors related to the smartphone are surfacing online.

Recently released CAD renders of the smartphone shows that the phone will come with a punch-hole display which the company likes to call Infinity-O display. Now, a report coming from South Korea claims that Samsung would be unveiling the Galaxy Note 10 flagship smartphone on August 10th.

Given that the last year’s Galaxy Note series smartphone was launched on 9th August 2018, it makes sense for the company to launch the Galaxy Note 10 on 10th August. By this timeline, the smartphone could go on sale from 25th August.

As per the reports, Samsung is expected to launch two variants of the smartphone this time — Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro which will also have support for 5G connectivity. The Note 10 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, the Note 10 Pro could have a 6.75-inch screen with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 SoC and runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with One UI on top. The phone could come with support for UFS 3.0 storage and 45W fast charging.

A recent leak about the phone’s pricing hinted that the Samsung’s Note 10 series could start at around $1,000 to $1,200 and will reportedly come in Black, White, Silver, Red, Pink, Gradient Blue, and Silver color options.

