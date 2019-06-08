How to show battery percentage on OnePlus 7 Pro [Beginner’s Guide]

There’s a lot going on with the OnePlus 7 Pro, its 90Hz Quad HD+ display, pop-up selfie camera, Warp Charge 30 fast charging, but if you are the one who just bought the phone, here’s something that you would want to enable it. The OnePlus 7 Pro, just like the rest of the Androids, doesn’t show up the battery percentage by default, however, you can enable it with this quick settings.

Show Battery Percentage On OnePlus 7 Pro

One of the basic things your OnePlus 7 Pro doesn’t show is the battery percentage in the status bar and to enable it, enter the Settings -> Display.

Once you are in the Display settings, scroll to the bottom and tap the Status bar. This is where you find the battery percentage option, turn on the slider Show battery percentage to make the percentage visible in the status bar.

Now check the status bar, a percentage will show up on the left side of the battery icon. If you want to change the battery style to circle or hide the battery and only show the percentage. More options include the ‘Display network speed‘ which shows you the internet speed in the status bar.

