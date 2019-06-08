Huawei India has released a new software update for its recently launched flagship smartphone Huawei P30 Pro which aims to further enrich the consumer experience, especially in the camera department given that the phone is a camera-centric one.

This new update for the P30 Pro now enables users to capture videos in dual mode. Further, with the addition of the new AR measure update, users can use the phone as a veritable measuring tool.

The Huawei Dual-View Video feature uses multiple cameras at once to capture videos, enabling the user to shoot a video from different angles, at once. While one camera shoots a wide angle, the other camera captures a close-up. So, it’s now possible to see two new perspectives on one single screen.

On the other hand, the Huawei AR Measure update combines the P30 Pro’s TOF Camera with leading AR technologies. It is a handy app that transforms the device into a measurement tool, which the company claims to be the most powerful measurement tool available in a smartphone.

As per Huawei, it can not only be used for measuring the length of lines and area of surfaces but also the volume of objects as well as a person’s height, thanks to its facial recognition capability. The margin of error is around one percent only.

The Huawei P30 Pro comes with a SuperSensing 40 MP Leica Quad Camera setup. Along with the 40 MP wide-angle lens, it also features an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 20 MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens that enhances the portrait mode.

It is claimed to have the world’s most powerful super zoom lens technology with a 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and a staggering 50x digital zoom. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is 37% faster. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor.

The phone packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also an NM storage card reader which allows you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. It runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 and is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support.