Asus Zenfone 6 is getting launched in India as Asus 6Z on 19th June

Asus was teasing the launch of its flagship smartphone Asus Zenfone 6 in India on 19th June since past few weeks. However, the company got tangled into legal issues regarding the use of branding ‘Zenfone’ for its products.

In a lawsuit filed by Telecare, which claims to own the Zen and Zen Mobile trademark, Delhi High Court blocked Asus from using the Zen or Zenfone branding on its products. The appeal for the case is scheduled on 10th July.

This created confusion regarding the launch of Zenfone 6 in India and there were reports making rounds that the company has delayed the launch event. As it turns out, that’s not the case and the phone will be launched in India as planned.

But, instead of the Zenfone 6, the smartphone will now be called Asus 6Z in the Indian market, as confirmed by the landing page on Flipkart. The landing page URL, as well as the specifications mentioned, confirms that it’s the Zenfone 6 which is getting rebranded as Asus 6Z in India.

The Asus Zenfone 6 features a 6.46-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS NanoEdge display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It packs up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. In the flip camera mechanism, the phone comes equipped with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 main camera and a 13-megapixel 125-degree ultra-wide camera along with a dual-LED flash.

It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s newly revamped ZenUI 6 custom interface. The handset is powered by a larger 5000 mAh battery which also supports 18W fast charging. In India, the phone is expected to be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.