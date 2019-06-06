Update: We have learnt from our sources that there is no change in the launch schedule of the Asus Zenfone 6 in the Indian market and the company will follow its schedule as planned.

Earlier today, we reported that Delhi High Court has blocked Asus from using the Zen or Zenfone branding on any of its products in India. This happened after Telecare filed a lawsuit claiming that it owns the trademarks for Zen and Zen Mobiles and sells devices under the two brand names.

Because of this, the Taiwan-based company has now postponed the launch of its flagship smartphone Zenfone 6 in India, which was earlier scheduled to take place on 19th June. The landing page of the phone had that date mentioned, which has now been removed.

The launch of the Asus Zenfone 6 in India might get delayed owing to the recent developments (usage of the term Zen).

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for July 10 where Asus will have to convince the Delhi High Court that its decision to use the Zenfone name isn’t a trademark violation. We’ll have to wait for 10th July to know whether Asus will be allowed to use the Zenfone moniker or has to rebrand its smartphones.

Whatever be the case, it seems that the launch of the Asus Zenfone 6 will now take place in July and possibly in the second half of the month. However, we are yet to hear anything official from the company regarding the rescheduling of the Zenfone 6 launch in India.

Meanwhile, the company has said that its legal team is working with the Delhi High Court to resolve the Zen Mobiles and ZenFone trademark lawsuit. It also added that the supply of ASUS smartphones, notebooks, and other products, as well as technical support and after-sales service for all ASUS products remain unchanged for all consumers.

The Asus Zenfone 6 features a 6.46-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It packs up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. In the flip camera mechanism, the phone comes equipped with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 main camera and a 13-megapixel 125-degree ultra-wide camera along with a dual-LED flash.

It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s newly revamped ZenUI 6 custom interface. The handset is powered by a larger 5000 mAh battery which also supports 18W fast charging.

