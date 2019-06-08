How to take three finger screenshots on OnePlus 7 Pro [Guide]

Among the top flagships of the year, 2019 is the OnePlus 7 Pro running the OxygenOS 9.5 and it packs a lot of features in it, some of them we know are navigating the phone with gestures, lock apps with the in-display fingerprint scanner, running two apps of the same kind, and so on. Here, we will show you how you can take screenshots with three fingers on OnePlus 7 Pro.

Take Screenshots With Three Fingers [OnePlus 7 Pro]

Taking three-finger screenshot is easy, all you need is swipe your three fingers on the screen downwards and it instantly takes a screenshot.

To enable the three-finger screenshot, go to Settings -> Buttons & gestures -> Quick gestures and enable the Three-finger screenshot slider. Now swipe your three fingers on the screen to take a screenshot.

Under the Quick gestures, you will also find other gestures such as Flip to mute, Double tap to wake, and Answer calls by gesture. When there’s an incoming call, you can answer it by raising the phone to your ear.

That was it, this is how you can take three finger screenshots on OnePlus 7 Pro.