Xiaomi launches Mi LED TV 4 PRO in offline markets via Vijay Sales

Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone brand in India, which has also established itself in the Indian smart TV market, has today announced the launch of the Mi LED TV 4 PRO in the offline market. It will be available for purchase exclusively with Vijay Sales.

The 55-inch ultra-thin Mi LED TV 4 PRO will now be available at more than 80 Vijay Sales stores across the country. Before making this smart TV available for purchase in India through offline stores, the company had launched its Mi LED TVs in the offline market in Q1 2018.

Sunil Baby, Director, Offline Operations, Xiaomi India, said, “Our Mi TVs have seen incredible success in the last few months since their online launch. We are thrilled to partner exclusively with Vijay Sales to bring our 55” Mi LED 4 PRO TV offline for our users.”

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Partner, Vijay Sales said, “Mi LED Smart TV range is extremely innovative and an industry leader with a great design. We at Vijay Sales are keen to provide a great experience to all our customers and it is indeed a very exciting moment for us to add Mi LED TV to our portfolio at honest pricing for all our customers.”

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) comes with a 55-inch LED display with a 3840 x 2160 4K resolution and a 10-bit HDR panel. It adopts a minimalist design with an ultra-thin 4.9mm profile, making it the world’s thinnest LED TV.

The company says that it produces vivid images with vibrant colors and comes with a dual 16W stereo speaker set-up boasting DTS-HD surround sound for an immersive cinematic experience. It is equipped with a unique voice search feature to conveniently search and discover consumers’ preferred content across DTH as well as online content.

The smart TV comes with Xiaomi‘s own PatchWall interface specially designed for India, bringing together more than 14+ different content partners, both local and global, resulting in over 850,000+ hours of content, across the largest library of Video-On-Demand providers.

For the content, the Chinese company has partnered with top content partners being Hotstar, Hungama Play, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, Alt Balaji and some new content partners are HOOQ, EpicON, Republic, Bloomberg, SunNXT, Flickstree, Viu.