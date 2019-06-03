Samsung has adopted the strategy to offer new and impressive features on its mid-range and upper mid-range smartphones in the Galaxy A-series smartphones. Most new features are getting introduced in this lineup ahead of the flagship series.

In April, Samsung launched the Galaxy A80 smartphone which comes with a rotating camera that can be used as a back camera as well as a front-facing camera. We recently reported that the phone could debut in India in the coming days.

Now, the latest report claims that Galaxy A80, currently the top-end model in the Galaxy A lineup, will be launched in India on 15th June. It is also said to be carrying a price tag of Rs. 39,990 for the 6 GB RAM model and Rs. 44,990 for the 8 GB RAM variant.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy A80 boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

The handset packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is now a norm for a premium mid-range offering. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 48 MP camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, as well as an 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There’s a third 3D ToF sensor, which enables Live Focus. This camera module also doubles up as a front-facing snapper. It runs Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI and is powered by a 3700 mAh battery that supports 25W super fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Rear/Front Camera: 48 MP primary camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 3D ToF sensor that enables Live Focus.

48 MP primary camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 3D ToF sensor that enables Live Focus. Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: No

No Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black

Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black Battery: 3700 mAh with 25W fast charging

