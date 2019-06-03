Oppo showcases its under-display camera sensor technology

A couple of months ago, Samsung’s vice president of its display R&D group, Yang Byung-Duk, said that the South Korean giant is working on making the entire front of its phones a screen, with no need for bezels or a camera cutout of any kind.

Now, Oppo has showcased a working prototype of a smartphone which features an under-display camera sensor, similar to what Samsung is already working on. The video clip was shared by Oppo’s VP Brian Shen on Weibo as well as by the company itself on Twitter.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲 You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

The video shows a working front-facing camera that doesn’t need a notch, teardrop, hole punch, pop-up, or even sliding mechanism. Brian Shen said that this under-screen camera technology is still in its early days and it’s difficult to match the performance of the normal camera at this time.

It’s noteworthy that the technology is still in the very early days of development and may take a couple of years more to get working properly. However, the company has not yet shared any more details regarding this. The Chinese brand has not even shared any information about the development timeline for this technology.

It is interesting to see companies like Samsung and Oppo working on developing technology that places the camera sensor under the display to offer a full-screen smartphone. It’s still years of a wait before we actually see a commercial smartphone using this technology but we’ll definitely hear more about this as the technology progresses.

Once the technology is successfully implemented in a smartphone, it will be a major win not just for Oppo, but also for its parent company BBK Electronics. The brand of BBK Electronics, which includes Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, and Oppo, have a few industry-first innovations to their names.

