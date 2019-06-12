Xiaomi has today launched a new smartphone in the European market — Xiaomi Mi 9T. This phone is nothing but a re-branded version of the Redmi K20 smartphone for Europe. The upper mid-range smartphone is a follow-up to the Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE.

The phone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

It comes with an improved seventh-generation under-display fingerprint sensor for better security. The device is packed with 6 GB of RAM and offers two variants in terms of internal storage — 64 GB and 128 GB with UFS 2.1 technology.

There’s a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens. It also comes with an 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 13 MP 124.8° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, it features a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling. For the front facing camera, the company has adopted the trendy pop-up mechanism. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10. It also comes with support for Game Turbo 2.0 that enhances the gaming experience. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T starts at 299 euros for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs 399 euros. The device will be available for purchase in Europe via Amazon from 17th June.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens + 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture + 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens + 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture + 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability