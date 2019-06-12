Honor launches two Pad 5 series tablets; features Full HD display, stereo speakers and GPU Turbo technology

Huawei‘s sub-brand Honor has announced two new Android tablets in the Indian market under the Pad 5 series — one comes with an 8-inch display while the other features a 10.1-inch display. Aimed at media consumption, the devices will go on sale next month.

Both the models come with Full HD screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and dual stereo speakers. The 8-inch model is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It packs 64 GB of internal storage and has a microSD card to expand storage up to 512 GB.

For photography, the device comes with 8-megapixel cameras on both the front and back of the tablet. It also comes with Dolby Atmos support, and the usual set of connectivity options, including voice calling support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS.

On the other hand, the 10.1-inch model is powered by the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC. It comes in two variants based on memory configuration — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

It has an 8-megapixel auto-focus rear camera and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus selfie shooter. Similar to the 8-inch model, this one too comes with support for 4G LTE, voice calling, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Both the devices also come with Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology.

Both variants of the Honor Pad 5 — the -inch model and the 10.1-inch model comes in Glacial Blue color and will available for purchase in India via Flipkart from next month, i.e. July. The 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variant of 8-inch model costs Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 17,499, respectively, whereas the 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variants of the 10.1-inch models are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.