Xiaomi suspends MIUI Global Beta ROM as it focuses on stable updates

Xiaomi’s MIUI is one of the most popular Android skin with over 300 million users. The company is offering a different version of its ROM based on the users’ demand, which includes Stable and Beta builds.

However, Xiaomi has now decided to discontinue MIUI Global Beta ROM development for all its devices from 1st July. This likely comes as a disappointment to anyone that looks forward to new beta releases but Xiaomi’s reasoning does make sense.

As the company is growing quickly, more and more devices are getting launched and sold, which also increases the number of users signing up for the beta. While the purpose of the beta is to give users the chance to try out new software and provide feedback, Xiaomi says that most people just use the software on their main phones and don’t bother with feedback at all.

Making the announcement, the company said:

“As more Mi Phone models got introduced to the market, more users started using MIUI Beta through different channels. Very often, they use it on a day-to-day basis on their main phones. However, MIUI Beta is made for public testing and requires the user to have a very high tolerance for bugs and faults… In order to meet the demands of most of our users and release stable version updates more frequently, our team of engineers has decided to stop releasing the global version of MIUI Beta for all devices starting July 1, 2019.”

MIUI Global Beta ROM was designed keeping smartphone enthusiasts in mind who want to be amongst the first ones to experience new features. However, the Beta build is not as good as Stable ROM in terms of stability.

The company has also promised to offer security updates in a timely manner. Further, the company also says that it will concentrate on improving the user experience on the MIUI Stable.

