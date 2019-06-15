Honor 20i Hands-on [Images]

Honor has unveiled the Honor 20 series in India with three new smartphones, the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, and the Honor 20i. We got the Honor 20i with us which is a midrange contender featuring triple cameras. Here’s our hands-on with the Honor 20i.

Honor 20i Specifications

Display: 6.21-inch IPS LCD notched display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.21-inch IPS LCD notched display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio Software: EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie Fingerprint Scanner | Face ID: Yes, on the back, Yes

Yes, on the back, Yes CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A53 + 4x Cortex-A73) 64-bit processor, Kirin 710 SoC, 12nm

Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A53 + 4x Cortex-A73) 64-bit processor, Kirin 710 SoC, 12nm GPU: Mali-G51 MP4 (~650 MHz), GPU Turbo 2.0

Mali-G51 MP4 (~650 MHz), GPU Turbo 2.0 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR4

4 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: 128 GB, Expandable via microSD card (SIM2 slot)

128 GB, Expandable via microSD card (SIM2 slot) Main Camera: Triple Cameras 24 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP

24 MP f/1.8 main camera

2 MP bokeh lens

8 MP wide-angle lens 120-degree FOV

Triple Cameras 24 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP 24 MP f/1.8 main camera 2 MP bokeh lens 8 MP wide-angle lens 120-degree FOV Selfie Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Battery: 3,400 mAh

3,400 mAh Charging: 5V, 2A

5V, 2A Price: Rs 14,999

Rs 14,999 Dimensions: 154.8 mm x 73.6 mm x 8 mm

154.8 mm x 73.6 mm x 8 mm Weight: 164 grams

One of the main features on the Honor 20i is its AI triple cameras on the back, 24 MP main camera + 8 MP wide angle (120-degree FOV) + 2 MP bokeh lens. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera with AI backlight imaging and screen ring light filling technology.

Speaking of the design, the Honor 20i comes with a 3D glass-finish back that flaunts dynamic holographic patterns giving a gleaming effect when light falls on it.

The front has a full-screen notched display sized at 6.21-inch with over 90% screen-to-body ratio, a Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The bezels are thin, the corners are rounded, and it weighs a decent 164 grams.

Moving to the specifications of the device, the Honor 20i packs the same 12nm Kirin 710 CPU found on the Honor 8X. More to it, there’s 4 of GB RAM and a big 128 GB of internal storage which expands via microSD card up to 512 GB i.e. a total of 640 GB storage.

On the gaming point of view, the phone offers Mali-G51 MP4 GPU with accelerated graphics using the GPU Turbo 2.0 technology for a smoother gaming experience. If you are into gaming, the Honor 20i might be a good start, PUBG MOBILE and other similar games can be played on medium to high settings, at least we would expect from the midranger Kirin 710.

The battery capacity on the Honor 20i may not surprise you a lot, you will find a 3,400 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery that charges at the standard 10W speed (5V, 2A). Rivals offer more battery power in this segment, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery so as the Realme 3 Pro 4,045 mAh with VOOC Charging (5V, 4A).

The Honor 20i runs on the Android 9.0 with EMUI 9 interface packed with features. The EMUI 9 comes along with some features such as the AI Elevator Mode, AI Calorie Counting, AI Translation, AI Scan-to-Shop, AI Item Scanner, Ride Mode, Party Mode and more.

Some things on the phone may disappoint you, the hybrid SIM tray and the age-old micro USB port which should be Type-C instead. You do get a 3.5 mm jack at the bottom for earphones but, you need to buy them separately.

That was it, we’ll be covering more about the Honor 20i including the camera samples from its triple cameras. Stay tuned for more updates.