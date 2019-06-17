Vivo Z1 Pro live image leak reveals the phone’s design

Vivo recently launched the Vivo Z5x smartphone in the Chinese market. The same smartphone will now soon launch in India as Vivo Z1 Pro. While the launch date is not yet known, live images of the phone have surfaced online, revealing its entire design.

The leaked images show that the smartphone will come with a triple camera set up on the phone’s back panel, where the camera sensors are aligned vertically in the top-left corner. Also, there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

The smartphone will come with a punch-hole display, making it one of the first smartphone to have a cut-out for the front-facing camera in the mid-range category. While there are thinner bezels surrounding the display, the bottom chin seems slightly thicker.

Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo Z1 Pro will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, which has a faster clock speed compared to the SD710 SoC that powers the Vivo Z5x. The company has also replaced the 16 MP front camera sensor on the Vivo Z5x with a 32 MP snapper on the Vivo Z1 Pro.

However, the company has decided to retain the 5000 mAh capacity battery on the device, along with support for 18W fast charging. While the rest of the specification is not yet known, we expect them to be the same as the Vivo Z5x.

To know more about the smartphone, including its specs, pricing, and availability information, we’ll have to wait for the company to make this Vivo Z1 Pro official.

